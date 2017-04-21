Charlie Lindgren makes 28 saves, IceCaps beat Crunch to take 1-0 series lead

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves as the St. John's IceCaps edged the Syracuse Crunch 2-1 on Friday to open their American Hockey League playoff series.

The IceCaps lead the best-of-five first-round matchup 1-0, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday night in St. John's.

Nikita Scherbak opened the scoring late in the first and Chris Terry made it a 2-0 game in the second for the IceCaps, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Charles Hudon picked up an assist on both goals.

Tye McGinn got one back in the third for the Crunch, who got a 19-save outing from Mike McKenna.