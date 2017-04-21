Family asking judge for order on Aaron Hernandez evidence

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Family members of Aaron Hernandez are asking a judge to order Massachusetts prison officials to preserve evidence so they can investigate the circumstances of his death.

A medical examiner says the former New England Patriots player hanged himself while serving a life sentence for murder.

Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, filed an order Wednesday on behalf of the daughter she had with Hernandez. It asks that prison officials be barred from altering or destroying any potential evidence, including Hernandez's writings, video and audio recordings and medical records.

A judge in New Bedford is due to hear the request at 2 p.m. Friday.