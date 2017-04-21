Hanyu wins free skate as Japan leads at World Team Trophy

TOKYO — World champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished first in the free skate as Japan maintained its lead in the figure skating World Team Trophy on Friday.

Hanyu received 200.9 points for a routine that featured four quadruple jumps. Compatriot Shomu Uno finished second with 198.49 as Japan improved to 81 points in the six-nation competition.

The United States was second with 78, followed by Russia with 74 and Canada with 67.

Toronto's Patrick Chan finished third in the free skate with 190.74 points while Nathan Chen of the U.S. was fourth with 185.24.

France's Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres won the pairs short program while Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., were first in the ice dancing free program.

Kirsten Moore-Towers of St. Catharines, Ont., and Michael Marinaro of Sarnia, Ont., were third in the pairs.