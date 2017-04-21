Hurricanes beat Brumbies 56-21 in Super Rugby
NAPIER, New Zealand —
Barrett created tries for Aso and winger Cory Jane to give the Hurricanes a 14-0 lead inside 12 minutes, hinting at an easy win over the Brumbies to whom they lost 52-10 last year before going on to win their first Super Rugby title.
The Hurricanes sat back on that lead and were shocked when the Brumbies scored three tries in six minutes, through
Chastened, the Hurricanes came out strongly in the second half and Aso scored his second and third tries in the 46th and 52nd minutes, first to level the scores at 21-21, then to give the Hurricanes a 28-21 lead as the Brumbies were reduced to 14 men by the sin-binning of flyhalf Wharenui Hawera.
Playing with renewed confidence, the Hurricanes followed up with two tries to replacement Callum Gibbins and another to lock Mark Abbott which followed his double in last week's 28-24 win over the Auckland-based Blues.
Barrett then provided one last, brilliant assist with a crosskick which set up the final try for
The Hurricanes scored 42 unanswered points in the second half to improve their record to seven wins from eight matches.
"We're gelling pretty well," Hurricanes captain Brad Shields said. "To come back and score some points after some trying times and some pressure they put on us was great."