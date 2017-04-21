Sports

Kings hire Scott Perry as executive VP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings have hired Scott Perry to be executive vice-president of basketball operations.

The team says Perry will report to general manager Vlade Divac and assist in all aspects of the day-to-day operation of the Kings front office under the deal announced Friday.

Perry spent the past five seasons in a similar capacity with Orlando. He has also worked for Detroit and the Seattle SuperSonics in his career.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular