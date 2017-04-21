Kluber throws 3-hitter, Indians beat White Sox 3-0

CHICAGO — Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Friday night.

Kluber (2-1) faced 29 batters in his fourth complete-game shutout and first since June 21, 2016 against Tampa Bay. Only one Chicago runner reached second base, and Kluber struck out nine, walked two and threw 110 pitches.

Jose Quintana (0-4) took a fifth straight loss dating to last season. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings.

Austin Jackson doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer in the fourth — his first of the year.

Chicago's Avisail Garcia failed to reach base for the first time this season, going 0 for 3. Garcia entered the game leading the majors with a .423 batting average, and he ranked second with a 1.137 OPS.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis (sprained right shoulder) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and made his regular-season debut. He started at second base and batted sixth in the order, while INF Jose Ramirez moved from second to third base.

White Sox: RHP James Shields was placed on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's contest with a strained right lat. ... 3B Todd Frazier returned after a four-game absence because of a stomach illness. He lost 10 pounds in the process. ... Manager Rick Renteria said C Geovany Soto (inflamed right elbow) "looked real good" in a pregame throwing drill and his status would be re-evaluated shortly. ... LHP Carlos Rodon (sore left bicep) will be re-examined this weekend. He's on an exercise program but has yet to throw off a mound. ... C Kevan Smith was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte after the game.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-1, 2.33 ERA) takes the hill Saturday. The 30-year-old is 3-9 with a 5.31 ERA in 18 career outings against Chicago, but he stifled the White Sox to just one run over seven innings on April 11.

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfrey (0-0, 0.00) joins the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte to take the place of Shields (strained right lat). Pelfrey posted a 7.50 ERA through two minor league outings.

This story has been corrected to remove an incorrect reference to Kluber having the majors' first complete-game shutout this season.

