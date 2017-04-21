Knutzon maintains 2-stroke lead at Panasonic Open

NODA, Japan — Jason Knutzon of the United States fired a 2-under-par 69 to maintain a two-stroke lead after the second round of the Panasonic Open on Friday.

Knutzon offset two bogeys with four birdies at Chiba Country Club to finish at 9-under 133, two strokes ahead of a group of four golfers that included Juvic Pagunsan (67) of the Philippines and Hur In-hoi (68) of South Korea.

Yujiro Ohori of Japan shot the day's lowest score of 65 and was also two strokes back with Panuphol Pittayarat (68) of Thailand.