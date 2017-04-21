Larson starts on pole with Bristol qualifying rained out

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson will start on the pole on points because rain washed out qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson won at Fontana from the pole in the No. 42 Chevrolet and started first a week later at Martinsville. He has five top-two finishes in just seven NASCAR races this season.

Chase Elliott joins Larson on the front row of Sunday's race. Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano round out the top five.

The Cup series returns after its first off week of the season.