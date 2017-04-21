OHL Roundup: Taylor Raddysh leads Otters in Game 1 win over Attack

ERIE, Pa. — Taylor Raddysh scored two goals and set up another as the Erie Otters routed the Owen Sound Attack 6-1 on Friday in Game 1 of their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two helpers for Erie, which hosts Game 2 of the Western Conference final on Saturday. Warren Foegele and Anthony Cirelli rounded out the offence with a goal and an assist apiece.

Chase Campbell had the lone goal for the Attack.

Joseph Murdaca made 27 saves for the win.