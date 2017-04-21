OHL Roundup: Taylor Raddysh leads Otters in Game 1 win over Attack
ERIE, Pa. — Taylor Raddysh scored two goals and set up another as the Erie Otters routed the Owen Sound Attack 6-1 on Friday in Game 1 of their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.
Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two helpers for Erie, which hosts Game 2 of the Western Conference final on Saturday. Warren Foegele and Anthony Cirelli rounded out the offence with a goal and an assist apiece.
Chase Campbell had the lone goal for the Attack.
Joseph Murdaca made 27 saves for the win.
Michael McNiven started in net for Owen Sound, allowing five goals on 16 shots through 33:43. Emanuel Vella stopped 15-of-16 shots the rest of the way.