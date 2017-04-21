Ovechkin forced to exit after hit from Kadri

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was forced to exit Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs following a hit to the left knee from Nazem Kadri.

Kadri went low in an apparent attempt to deliver a hip-check on Ovechkin late in the first period Friday night, but ended up catching the left knee of the Russian star. Ovechkin remained down on the ice as fans at Verizon Center howled.

He was eventually helped off the ice, putting no pressure on his left leg as he went to the dressing room.

Kadri was assessed a two-minute penalty for tripping and the Capitals scored on the ensuing power play for a 1-0 lead.