Pitcher James Shields placed on DL by White Sox

CHICAGO — Pitcher James Shields was put on the 10-day disabled list by the Chicago White Sox because of a strained right lat muscle.

The move was announced Friday and was retroactive to Tuesday.

The 35-year-old right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in three starts this season, his second with the White Sox. Chicago thinks the strain is relatively mild and Shields will miss only a few starts.

Chicago planned to bring up right-hander Mike Pelfrey from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Shields' spot in the rotation. Pelfrey will start against the Indians on Saturday.