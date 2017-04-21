Prosecutors: Man arrested over attack on German soccer team

BERLIN — Prosecutors say a 28-year-old German-Russian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the bomb attack against a bus carrying members of the Borussia Dortmund soccer team.

A Dortmund player and a policeman were injured in the triple blasts last week as the bus was heading to the stadium for a match against AS Monaco.

Investigators found notes at the scene claiming responsibility in the name of Islamic extremists, but quickly doubted their authenticity.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect, identified only as Sergej W., was arrested Friday in the Tuebingen area.