QMJHL Roundup: Grametbauer, Islanders shut out Armada 3-0 in Game 1

CHARLOTTETOWN — Mark Grametbauer stopped all 37 shots he faced as the Charlottetown Islanders shut out the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3-0 on Friday in Game 1 of their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semifinal playoff series.

Kameron Kielly led Charlottetown with a goal and an assist. Dillon Boucher and Alex Dostie also scored.

Samuel Montembeault made 26 saves in the losing effort.

Charlottetown hosts Game 2 of the third-round series on Saturday.

---

SEA DOGS 4 SAGUENEENS 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Cole Reginato's goal early in the second period stood as the winner as the Sea Dogs beat Chicoutimi in Game 1 of their QMJHL semifinal.

Simon Bourque, Mathieu Joseph and Julien Gauthier also scored for Saint John, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday.

Nicolas Roy had the lone goal for the Sagueneens. Chicoutimi's Joey Ratelle and Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme received game misconducts, Ratelle's for checking to the head in the second period and Tremblay-Lapalme's for checking from behind in the third.