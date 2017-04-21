Rangers' Griffin to miss at least 1 start due to gout

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin will miss at least one start because of gout in his left ankle.

Griffin was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with inflammation related to gout, forcing him out of his start Saturday against Kansas City. The Rangers did not immediately announce a corresponding roster move or another starter.

The 29-year-old Griffin is coming off his best start in two seasons with Texas. He allowed one hit with eight strikeouts in six innings Monday at Oakland, his former team. Griffin is 2-0 with a 4.11 ERA.

Griffin didn't pitch in the majors for two seasons in 2014-15 following Tommy John elbow surgery while with the Athletics. He missed a month and a half with the Rangers last season because of right shoulder stiffness.

