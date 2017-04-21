Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia leaves with apparent knee injury

BALTIMORE — Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia hurt a knee and left in the eighth inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Manny Machado slid into second base on a force play Friday night and appeared to spike Pedroia in the back of the left leg.

Machado attempted to break Pedroia's fall, but the four-time AL All-Star crumbled to the ground. Pedroia gingerly got to his feet before being helped off the field.

It was unclear whether Pedroia twisted the knee.