Rizzo's HR rallies Cubs to 6-5 win over Reds in 11 innings

CINCINNATI — With another dramatic homer, the Cubs showed they are still masters of the big comeback.

Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning on Friday night, rallying the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds, a team they've dominated the last few years.

The Cubs won for the 19th time in their last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in their last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.

This one felt very familiar.

The Cubs swept to their World Series championship with one late comeback after another, including the 10-inning Game 7 victory in Cleveland. This week, they've pulled out three wins by overcoming a three-run deficit each time.

"That's what we always say: Comeback kids," Rizzo said. "In the ninth, we're saying, 'Here's the comeback.' That's our cliche motto, but it's true."

Chicago stranded a pair of runners in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings before breaking through in the ninth against Michael Lorenzen. Miguel Montero singled, Kyle Schwarber doubled, and Rizzo hit the Cubs' third homer of the game.

Lorenzen left a pitch up and in, right where Rizzo was looking for it .

"He's Anthony Rizzo for a reason," Lorenzen said. "Stuff like this happens. What separates you is how you handle it."

Bryant's sacrifice fly off Robert Stephenson (0-1) sent the Cubs to another pulsating win.

"I don't know," manager Joe Maddon said. "It's so entertaining, isn't it?"

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) retired the side in the 10th, and Wade Davis got the three outs for his fourth save in as many chances.

Tim Adleman lasted six innings in his first start this season and doubled home a pair of runs off left-hander Jon Lester, helping the Reds take a 5-2 lead. Adleman moved into Cincinnati's injury-depleted rotation and drove in as many runs as he allowed. He gave up solo homers by Jason Heyward and Javier Baez in six innings.

It was a breakout game offensively for the Reds, who had managed only four hits in their previous two games and one run in 26 innings. Plus, Lester hadn't allowed more than one run in any of his three starts this season.

Adam Duvall hit the first homer allowed by Lester in the fifth inning. Lester gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

REDS MOVE

The Reds called up OF Phillip Ervin to take the spot of LHP Tony Cingrani, who went on the DL after Thursday's game with a sore oblique. Ervin will become the seventh Reds player to make his debut this season.

OOPS

Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez apparently lost track of outs in the second inning. He singled with one out and took off on Zack Cozart's fly to right. Suarez was easily doubled up.

STREAKS

Rizzo's homer extended his hitting streak to 10 games. ... The Cubs have homered in 13 straight games at Great American Ball Park. Last season, they hit 42 homers against the Reds overall, the most by any opponent in Cincinnati's history. ... Cincinnati's Scott Schebler's singled in the eighth inning, ending a career-worst 0-for-15 slump.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Baez was hit on the back of the left shoulder by Drew Storen's pitch in the seventh inning but stayed in the game. ... Maddon didn't use Ben Zobrist because he had a stiff back. Maddon hopes to rest him one more day.

Reds: RHP Rookie Davis threw in the bullpen and "looked really good," manager Bryan Price said. Davis has been on the DL since April 12 with a bruised right forearm.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Jake Arrieta (2-0) no-hit the Reds in a 16-0 win on April 21 last season at Great American Ball Park. He is 5-2 in seven starts against Cincinnati. The right-hander is coming off six days' rest.

Reds: LHP Cody Reed makes his first start of the season, filling out the depleted rotation. Reed is 0-2 in two career starts against the Cubs, allowing 15 runs in eight innings. Bryant is 3 for 4 against Reed with a homer.

