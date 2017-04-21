Running back Chris Thompson re-signs with Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. — Running back Chris Thompson has re-signed with the Washington Redskins.

He was a restricted free agent.

The team announced the deal Friday.

Thompson is mainly used as a third-down back by the Redskins, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2013.

He played in all 16 games for the first time last season, with career highs of 68 runs, 356 yards rushing, 49 catches, 349 yards receiving. Thompson scored five touchdowns. He also was used as a kick returner.

