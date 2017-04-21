Scores and Schedule
A
A
Share via Email
Thursday's Games
NHL Playoffs
First Round
N.Y. Rangers 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
(Rangers lead series 3-2)
Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 2
(Penguins win series 4-1)
Nashville 4 Chicago 1
(Predators win series 4-0)
Edmonton 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
(Edmonton leads series 3-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (Best-of-Five)
Albany 3 Toronto 0
(Devils lead series 1-0)
Charlotte 4 Chicago 0
(Checkers lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Milwaukee 104 Toronto 77
(Bucks lead series 2-1)
Cleveland 119 Indiana 111
(Cavaliers lead series 3-0)
Memphis 105 San Antonio 94
(Spurs lead series 2-1)
---
MLB
American
Boston 4 Toronto 1 (10 innings)
Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 8 Detroit 1
Houston 2 L.A. Angels 1
Texas 1 Kansas City 0 (13 innings)
Oakland 9 Seattle 6
National
Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 4
Washington 3 Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 7 St. Louis 5
San Diego 4 Arizona 1
Interleague
Baltimore 2 Cincinnati 1 (10 innings)
---
Friday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
(Senators lead series 3-1)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (Best-of-Five)
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Stockton at San Jose, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
Chicago at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.
(Checkers lead series 1-0)
Syracuse at St. John's, 7:30 p.m.
(Series tied 0-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.
(Bulls lead series 2-0)
Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.
(Rockets lead series 2-0)
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American
Boston (Pomeranz 1-0) at Baltimore (Asher 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Fiers 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Karns 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 1-1) at Minnesota (Santiago 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Iwakuma 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Toronto (Latos 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
National
Atlanta (Colon 1-1) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Adleman 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 3-0) at Colorado (Chatwood 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-0) at Arizona (Walker 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Conley 1-1) at San Diego (Cahill 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
---
MLS
Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
---