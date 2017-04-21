Sports

Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games

NHL Playoffs

First Round

N.Y. Rangers 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

(Rangers lead series 3-2)

Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 2

(Penguins win series 4-1)

Nashville 4 Chicago 1

(Predators win series 4-0)

Edmonton 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

(Edmonton leads series 3-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (Best-of-Five)

Albany 3 Toronto 0

(Devils lead series 1-0)

Charlotte 4 Chicago 0

(Checkers lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Milwaukee 104 Toronto 77 

(Bucks lead series 2-1)

Cleveland 119 Indiana 111

(Cavaliers lead series 3-0)

Memphis 105 San Antonio 94

(Spurs lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American

Boston 4 Toronto 1 (10 innings)

Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 8 Detroit 1

Houston 2 L.A. Angels 1

Texas 1 Kansas City 0 (13 innings)

Oakland 9 Seattle 6

National

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 3 Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 7 St. Louis 5

San Diego 4 Arizona 1

Interleague

Baltimore 2 Cincinnati 1 (10 innings)

---

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 2-2)

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

(Senators lead series 3-1)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (Best-of-Five)

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Stockton at San Jose, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Ontario at San Diego, 7 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

Chicago at Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

(Checkers lead series 1-0)

Syracuse at St. John's, 7:30 p.m.

(Series tied 0-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m.

(Bulls lead series 2-0)

Houston at Oklahoma City, 9:30 p.m.

(Rockets lead series 2-0)

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 10 p.m.

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American

Boston (Pomeranz 1-0) at Baltimore (Asher 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Fiers 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Karns 0-0) at Texas (Hamels 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 1-1) at Minnesota (Santiago 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Iwakuma 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Toronto (Latos 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

National

Atlanta (Colon 1-1) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Adleman 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 3-0) at Colorado (Chatwood 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 1-0) at Arizona (Walker 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Conley 1-1) at San Diego (Cahill 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Glasnow 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

---

MLS

Chicago at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

---

