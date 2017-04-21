The Latest: Withey lawyer denies domestic abuse charges
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — The Latest on a police investigation of Utah Jazz
9:15 p.m.
An attorney for Utah Jazz
Attorney Alan Jackson said in a statement Thursday night that the allegations are false and the work of an angry ex-girlfriend.
Manhattan Beach police spokesman Sgt. Tim Zins said earlier in the day that a police report had been filed accusing Withey of domestic violence. He said detectives are investigating.
The Jazz said in a statement that the team is aware of the allegations but would not comment until they had a better understanding of the situation.
Police say the Los Angeles County district attorney's office will have to determine whether Withey will be charged with a crime.
2:30 p.m.
Police are investigating an allegation of domestic violence against Utah Jazz
Manhattan Beach police spokesman Sgt. Tim Zins said Thursday that a police report had been filed accusing Withey of domestic violence. He said detectives are investigating the allegations.
The Jazz said in a statement that the team is aware of the allegations against Withey but would not comment until they had a better understanding of the situation.
Police say the Los Angeles County district attorney's office will have to determine whether or not Withey will be charged with a crime.
A district attorney's spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.