Toronto Argonauts sign veteran Canadian players Jeff Perrett, Kyle Graves
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts signed veteran Canadians Jeff Perrett and Kyle Graves on Friday.
Perrett, a six-foot-seven, 320-pound offensive lineman from Lethbridge, Alta., joins the Argos after 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. Perrett appeared in 166 regular-season games with the Als and helped the franchise win two Grey Cups during his tenure.
The six-foot-three, 220-pound Graves, a native of Barrie, Ont., spent three seasons as a receiver with Montreal. He appeared in 34 games, registering two catches for 19 yards.