Verlander falters, Cabrera hurt as Twins top Tigers 6-3

MINNEAPOLIS — Justin Verlander stumbled again, Miguel Cabrera left after straining his right groin and the Detroit Tigers wasted a three-run lead Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, who burst ahead when Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer that capped a six-run sixth inning.

Cabrera, a two-time AL MVP, had three hits but was hurt while stretching for a throw from third baseman Nicholas Castellanos to first on Brian Dozier's inning-ending grounder in the sixth. Cabrera was replaced in the middle of the seventh.

Six days after allowing nine runs and 11 hits in four innings against Cleveland, Verlander (1-2) held the Twins to two hits in five innings and led 3-0 before walking Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer starting the sixth.