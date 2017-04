WASHINGTON — Injured Wizards backup centre Ian Mahinmi will miss at least Games 3 and 4 of Washington's first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Washington coach Scott Brooks said before travelling to Atlanta on Friday that Mahinmi's strained left calf was re-evaluated and has improved but he "definitely won't play the next few games."

Mahinmi got hurt late in the regular season and has missed the start of the post-season . Washington leads Atlanta 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, with the Hawks hosting Game 3 on Saturday.