Wizards' Oubre Jr. fined $25K for kicking ball into stands
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. was fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the basketball into the stands at the end of a playoff game.
The league announced the fine Friday.
As the final buzzer sounded for Washington's 109-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Wednesday night, Oubre went up to a ball that was on the ground and kicked it.
The Wizards lead the series 2-0 heading into Game 3 at Atlanta on Saturday.
y???????????????????????????????????????????i?????