10-man Hull gets EPL survival boost with win over Watford

HULL, England — Hull didn't need a full team to maintain the fight for English Premier League survival with its 10 men beating Watford 2-0 on Saturday.

Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas struck brilliant second-half goals in the space of nine minutes as the Tigers overcame the controversial first-half dismissal of striker Oumar Niasse.

Hull stayed two points clear of the relegation zone with four games to play.

Hull's bid for survival was dealt a massive blow when referee Robert Madley showed Niasse a tough straight red card in the 25th minute, but the hosts showed real fight after the break and stormed to a sixth win in seven home league games under head coach Marco Silva.

Hull swept forward in some style to take the lead in the 62nd minute.

Kamil Grosicki was set free down the right and his fine cross was headed against the crossbar and down on to the goal-line by Markovic, who followed up to shoot home the rebound.

Clucas smashed home Hull's second goal nine minutes later.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's clearance from Grosicki's corner fell to Clucas 25 yards out and the midfielder unleashed a vicious, dipping drive beyond Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes and into the top corner.