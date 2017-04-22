Alonso, Plouffe homer to keep A's rolling past Mariners 3-1

OAKLAND, Calif. — Yonder Alonso and Trevor Plouffe homered, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Friday night.

Sean Manaea (1-1) allowed one run and five hits over six innings, striking out six and walking three to help the A's win their season-high fourth straight after losing four in a row.

Stephen Vogt drove in a run for the first time in nearly two weeks for Oakland.

Alonso homered in the fifth and Plouffe hit his in the sixth with both coming off Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2).

Guillermo Heredia had two hits and scored the Mariners' lone run.

Seattle fell to 1-8 on the road — a bad sign for a team that plays 17 of its first 26 games this season away from home.

Manaea battled control issues for the second straight game and had to pitch out of jams in the second and sixth to earn his first win of the season. The left-hander pitched five hitless innings in his last start against Houston on April 15.

Three relievers completed the six-hitter. Santiago Casilla retired three batters for his third save.

Iwakuma allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

Heredia scored on Mitch Haniger's two-out triple in the third.

Plouffe tied it in the fifth with his 100th career home run, a solo shot to centre . It was Plouffe's fourth in the past seven games.

Alonso put Oakland ahead with a first-pitch home run leading off the sixth and Vogt's sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Steve Cishek threw 20 pitches and allowed one hit with two walks over one innings of a rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma. It's the latest step in Cishek's recovery from Oct. 12 hip surgery. ... Seattle recalled RHP Chase DeJohn from Tacoma and optioned RHP Dan Altavilla down to the minors.

Athletics: RHP Cesar Valdez, who took a no-decision Thursday in his first appearance in the majors since 2010, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. INF Matt Olson was called up to replace Valdez. ... RHP Chris Bassitt (UCL surgery) is slated to throw 45 pitches in extended spring training Monday in Arizona. ... CF Rajai Davis (left hamstring) was held out.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Ariel Miranda (1-1) makes his second career start against Oakland on Saturday. Mirando was roughed up by Houston in his most recent outing.