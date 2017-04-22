Angels move Richards to 60-day DL with right biceps strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have moved right-hander Garrett Richards to the 60-day disabled list with a strained right biceps.

Richards missed most of last season with a partially torn elbow ligament, but chose rest and stem-cell injections over Tommy John surgery. He made it through spring training solidly, but left his season-opening start at Oakland in the fifth inning with pain in his arm.

He had been on the 10-day DL prior to Saturday's transaction. The team says "his most recent assessment and exam showed mild improvement in biceps strength and also irritation of the cutaneous nerve which is contributing to his strength deficit."

An MRI exam earlier this month showed nerve irritation in Richards' biceps, but apparently no problems with his elbow ligament.

Richards has a 40-32 record and a 3.56 ERA in seven seasons with the Angels.