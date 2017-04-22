AP source: NBA investigating Beverley incident with fan

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the NBA is investigating an incident between Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley and an Oklahoma City Thunder fan.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the league has not released details of its review. The incident occurred Friday night when the Rockets played in Oklahoma City. Video shows Beverley falling in front of the fan in the first half, then getting up and pointing at him before teammate Nene redirects him. Beverley exchanged words with the fan after the game.