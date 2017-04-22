Austria's Wiesberger keeps lead at Shenzhen International

SHENZHEN, China — Bernd Wiesberger of Austria shot a 3-under 69 Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Shenzhen International.

Wiesberger, who started the third round at Genzon Golf Club with a four-shot advantage, offset two bogeys with five birdies for 15-under 201 overall.

South African Dylan Frittelli was second after a 68 with a birdie-birdie finish.

Frittelli's countrymen Dean Burmester and George Coetzee were tied for third at 11 under, alongside England's Ross Fisher and American David Lipsky.

Wiesberger has been in impressive form the last eight months, having not missed a cut since the PGA Championship with seven top-five finishes.