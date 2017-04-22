Baseball Capsules

BALTIMORE — Dylan Bundy took a five-hitter into the eighth inning, Manny Machado homered and the surging Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 Friday night.

It was the seventh win in nine games for the Orioles, whose major league-best 11-4 record includes a 9-3 mark in the AL East. Bundy (3-1) struck out three, walked one and allowed six hits in seven-plus innings. The 2011 first-round draft pick lowered his ERA to 1.37 and extended his run of consecutive scoreless innings to 13. Brad Brach worked a perfect ninth for his third save — all in the past three nights.

Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia had to be helped from the field in the bottom of the eighth inning after hurting his knee. The injury occurred when Machado slid into second on a force play and appeared to unintentionally spike Pedroia in the back of the left leg.

Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz (1-1) gave up two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

CUBS 6, REDS 5, 11 INNINGS

CINCINNATI (AP) — Anthony Rizzo tied it with a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth, and Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, rallying the Chicago Cubs past the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cubs won for the 19th time in their last 23 games against the Reds and for the 16th time in their last 20 games at Great American Ball Park.

Bryant's sacrifice fly off Robert Stephenson (0-1) sent the Cubs to their third straight win.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) retired the side in the 10th, and Wade Davis got the three outs for his fourth save in as many chances.

ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 5

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit his first career grand slam and Charlie Blackmon lined an inside-the-park homer as part of a six-run fourth inning, helping the Colorado Rockies beat Johnny Cueto and the San Francisco Giants.

It's the first time an NL team has hit a grand slam and an inside-the-parker in the same inning since the 1950 New York Giants, according to STATS. The Boston Red Sox accomplished the feat in 2011.

Tyler Chatwood (2-2) started off shaky before finding his rhythm. He went six innings and allowed four runs. Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth straight save to start this season.

Cueto (3-1) struggled in the fourth when the rain picked up intensity.

NATIONALS 4, METS 3, 11 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper homered early, then doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jeurys Familia, sending the Washington Nationals over the New York Mets for their fifth straight win.

Familia came in for Josh Smoker (0-1) and again had trouble finding the strike zone, forcing home a run with a walk to Trea Turner, as the Mets lost for the sixth time in seven games. New York fell to 1-3 in extra innings early this season.

Enny Romero (1-0) got the win, and Shawn Kelley earned his third save. Jose Lobaton homered in the fifth.

INDIANS 3, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter and faced two over the minimum, leading the Cleveland Indians over the Chicago White Sox.

Kluber (2-1) faced 29 batters in his fourth complete-game shutout and first since June 21, 2016, against Tampa Bay. Only one Chicago runner reached second base, and Kluber struck out nine, walked two and threw 110 pitches.

Jose Quintana (0-4) took a fifth straight loss dating to last season. The left-hander allowed three runs, five hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings.

Austin Jackson doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the third, and Brandon Guyer hit a two-run homer in the fourth — his first of the year.

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adam Wainwright homered and drove in four runs while getting his first victory of the season, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wainwright ripped a two-run homer into the second deck in left field off Wily Peralta (3-1) to put the Cardinals up 2-1 in the third. He drove in two more runs with a single in the fourth to extend the lead to 5-1.

Wainwright (1-3) had struggled on the mound this season, but showed better command against the Brewers. He gave up two runs and six hits in five innings, recording a season-high nine strikeouts without walking a batter.

St. Louis' Dexter Fowler left in the fifth inning with right heel bursitis. He was replaced by Stephen Piscotty.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Verlander stumbled again, Miguel Cabrera left after straining his right groin and the Detroit Tigers wasted a three-run lead against the Minnesota Twins, who burst ahead when Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer that capped a six-run sixth inning.

Cabrera had three hits but was hurt while stretching for a throw from third baseman Nicholas Castellanos to first on Brian Dozier's inning-ending grounder in the sixth. Cabrera was replaced in the middle of the seventh.

Six days after allowing nine runs and 11 hits in four innings against Cleveland, Verlander (1-2) held the Twins to two hits in five innings and led 3-0 before walking Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer starting the sixth. Robbie Grossman chased Verlander with a two-run single.

Hector Santiago (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Brandon Kintzler got his fourth save in as many chances.

PIRATES 6, YANKEES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell hit his second home run in as many games and the Pittsburgh Pirates got to CC Sabathia early for a win over the New York Yankees.

Jordy Mercer led off with a solo shot against Sabathia (2-1) in the first and Bell followed an inning later with a two-run homer to the left field bleachers to give Pittsburgh a four-run cushion.

Juan Nicasio (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief after Tyler Glasnow faltered with two outs in the fifth. Tony Watson got out of a two-on, two-outs jam in the ninth for his fifth save as the Pirates ended a three-game losing streak.

ASTROS 6, RAYS 3

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Carlos Beltran, playing three days before his 40th birthday, led off the second inning with his 423rd home run, and the Houston Astros rallied past the Tampa Bay Rays.

Beltran homered off Alex Cobb (1-2) and also singled in the fourth as the Astros won for the ninth time in 11 games. With 1,040 extra-base hits, Beltran is one behind Pete Rose for third among switch-hitters behind Eddie Murray (1,099) and Chipper Jones (1,055).

Corey Dickerson, Logan Morrison and Evan Longoria hit solo homers in the first three innings off Mike Fiers as the Rays took a 3-1 lead. Houston tied it in the fourth on RBI singles by Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel, who had three hits each, and George Springer hit into a run-scoring forceout in the seventh for a 4-3 lead. Josh Reddick added a sacrifice fly in the ninth, and Danny Farquhar threw a run-scoring wild pitch.

Mike Feliz (1-0) pitched a perfect sixth in relief of Fiers, who allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings. Ken Giles retired the side in order in the ninth for his fourth save.

RANGERS 6, ROYALS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos each homered twice to back a season-high eight innings from Cole Hamels and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals.

Gallo's first homer was a tiebreaking two-run shot in the second inning on a 3-0 pitch — a liner that matched teammate Carlos Gomez for the longest in the majors this season at 462 feet and was the hardest with an exit velocity of 116 mph, according to MLB's statcast.

All four homers came against Nate Karns (0-1), facing his hometown team for the fourth time. The right-hander allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings, losing for the first time since last June in Texas when he was with Seattle.

Hamels (1-0) retired 12 straight from the first to fifth innings.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jeremy Hellickson pitched seven strong innings and Cesar Hernandez had three hits and scored two runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves.

Hellickson (3-0) allowed two runs and just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Freddy Galvis, Aaron Altherr, Tommy Joseph and Maikel Franco each drove in runs for the Phillies, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to Atlanta.

Freddie Freeman and Adonis Garcia homered for the Braves, who have dropped four straight after sweeping four games from San Diego.

Bartolo Colon (1-2) allowed four runs and 11 hits in seven innings. Hector Neris gave up a leadoff home run to Garcia in the ninth and waited out a 24-minute rain delay before recording his second save in as many tries.

PADRES 5, MARLINS 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Hedges hit a three-run homer and Trevor Cahill pitched seven strong innings in his home debut for his hometown San Diego Padres, who beat the Miami Marlins for their third straight win.

Hedges gave the Padres a nice cushion when he homered off the front of the balcony on the fourth floor of the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner, his fourth. It was off reliever David Phelps (2-2).

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer, his fifth, with one out in the ninth.