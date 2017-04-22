Benfeito, Riendeau score Canada's second silver at diving World Series

WINDSOR, Ont. — Meaghan Benfeito and Vincent Riendeau earned Canada's second silver medal in as many days at the diving World Series, this time in the mixed synchro 10-metre platform on Saturday.

The Canadians turned in a score of 314.82 points. China's Jie Lian and Junjie Lian combined for a score of 344.37 points for the gold medal.

Benfeito credited the home crowd for their support.

"The crowd was great, they were really loud," said the 28-year-old Montreal native. "We used that as energy to try to do good dives, to finish at home with a medal is really cool."

Australia's Melissa Wu and Domonic Bedggood were third with 314.04 points.

Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu grabbed silver in the women's synchro three-metre springboard on Friday.

The silver marked a happy end to a day that began with disappointment for Benfeito.

The platform specialist was fifth (346.50 points) in the final of her individual event. She missed her second of five dives after a strong opening.

"The main goal that we're trying to achieve is no matter what happens try to push through," said Benfeito.

China's Yajie Si won the women's platform with 390.60 points.

The fourth stop on the diving World Series circuit wraps up Sunday.