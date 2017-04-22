Blues bring Stastny back at centre for Game 5 vs. Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Louis Blues
The Blues scratched rookie Ivan Barbashev to make room in the lineup Saturday against the Wild. The 11-year veteran Stastny, who had 18 goals and 22 assists in 66 games during the regular season, was injured on March 21.
Center Jori Lehtera also was back in action for the Blues after being a healthy scratch the last three games, replacing rookie Zach Sanford.
The Wild brought back Erik Haula, who missed Game 4 because of an undisclosed injury. He
