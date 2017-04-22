Canada wins opening game at world mixed doubles curling championship

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Canada's Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers beat Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz and Alican Karatas 10-4 in their opening game Saturday at the world mixed doubles curling championship.

Canada never trailed after scoring five points in the second end. Courtney, from Edmonton, shot 80 per cent while Carruthers, from Winnipeg, shot 87 per cent.

The 39-team event, which continues through next Saturday, will determine which seven countries will join host South Korea next year when mixed doubles makes its Olympic debut.

Canada is a world powerhouse in men's and women's curling, but not in mixed doubles.

In the 10 years of world championships, one bronze medal in 2009 is the country's best result. Russia and Hungary have twice won gold.