Canadian women begin 2-0 at Kitakyushu Sevens

KITAKYUSHU, Japan — Canada's women's team opened Day 1 of the Kitakyushu Sevens rugby tournament with back-to-back victories on Saturday.

The Canadians scored a convincing 43-5 win over Spain in their second match of pool play.

They started the action at Mikuni World Stadium Kitakyushu with a 29-12 win over England.

It is the first ever HSBC world rugby women's sevens series event to be held in Japan.

Canada sits first in Pool C after two matches and will play the United States later Saturday in its final match, with the winner claiming top spot in the group.