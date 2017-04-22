Changes coming for Blackhawks after another 1st-round loss

CHICAGO — Coach Joel Quenneville will be back next season. Everything else is on the table for the Chicago Blackhawks.

General manager Stan Bowman is promising changes after Chicago was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. The Blackhawks, who won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015, were swept by Nashville this time around, managing just three goals in 13 periods.

A frustrated Bowman called the result "unacceptable" on Saturday. He says Quenneville will be back but stopped short of guaranteeing pretty much anything else for next season.