Europa-chasing Everton held by West Ham in Premier League
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — West Ham held Europa League-chasing Everton to a dull 0-0 Premier League draw on Saturday.
In a game of half-chances, Manuel Lanzini's goalbound second-half effort for West Ham was the closest any of the two sides came to finding a goal.
The point takes Everton above Arsenal into sixth place but the north London club has three games in hand.
West Ham edged closer to safety, sitting seven points clear of the relegation zone in 13th place.