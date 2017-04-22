Sports

Europa-chasing Everton held by West Ham in Premier League

West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate, left and Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Everton, at London Stadium, in London, Saturday April 22, 2017. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP)

LONDON — West Ham held Europa League-chasing Everton to a dull 0-0 Premier League draw on Saturday.

In a game of half-chances, Manuel Lanzini's goalbound second-half effort for West Ham was the closest any of the two sides came to finding a goal.

The point takes Everton above Arsenal into sixth place but the north London club has three games in hand.

West Ham edged closer to safety, sitting seven points clear of the relegation zone in 13th place.

