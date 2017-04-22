Figueroa, Gonzalez give Dallas 1-0 win over Kansas City

FRISCO, Texas — Maynor Figueroa scored his first goal of the season and Jesse Gonzalez earned his 10th career shutout and FC Dallas defeated Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Saturday night.

Dallas broke through in the 77th minute of the even match between teams that have now conceded just three goals apiece this season.

Michael Barrios drove the ball to the end line before crossing it left to the back post where the soaring Figueroa, who slipped his defender, got his head on it to beat Tim Melia.

Dallas (4-0-2) is now 6-0-5 in its last 11 regular-season home games with six clean sheets. Gonzalez made just one save as his defence blocked four shots. He now has three shutouts in four starts this season and 10 in 21 regular-season games over the past three seasons.