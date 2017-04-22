Frederik Gauthier helps Marlies topple Devils to even AHL series

ALBANY, N.Y. — Frederik Gauthier's goal early in the second period stood as the winner as the Toronto Marlies downed the Albany Devils 6-2 on Saturday in Game 2 of their American Hockey League playoff series.

Kerby Rychel, Sergey Kalinin, Collin Greening, Andreas Johnsson and Trevor Moore also scored for Toronto, which evened the best-of-five, first-round series at a game apiece. Justin Holl had three assists.

Kevin Rooney and John Quenneville replied for the Devils.

Marlies goaltender Garret Sparks started the game but left after 39:53. He had stopped 16-of-18 shots over that span. Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped the only three shots he faced in relief.

Mackenzie Blackwood started for Albany, allowing four goals on 13 shots through 26:38. Ken Appleby stopped 8-of-10