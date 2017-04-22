Funk, Sluman take Legends lead at 10-under par

RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Fred Funk and Jeff Sluman teamed to shoot a course-record 10-under par on Saturday to take the opening-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge.

Funk and Sluman, who won the tournament in 2014, birdied five of their first six holes on the par-3 Top of the Rock course while playing modified alternate shot and closed with five more birdies on the back nine in a four-ball format.

Davis Love III and Scott Verplank birdied their final four holes to finish at 6 under and in a tie for second place along with Fred Couples and Jay Haas. Love and Verplank did so despite a pair of bogeys on their opening nine holes, while Couples and Haas birdied the 18th to reach 6 under.

Six teams finished five shots back of the leaders at 5 under.

The opening round of the tournament was postponed on Friday due to heavy rain, shortening the tournament to 36 holes — with both rounds being played at the Top of the Rock course.

Play was able to resume on Saturday, though the players battled cold and misty conditions for much of the day.

The team of Ben Crenshaw and Jerry Pate was one of the groups at 5 under, bolstered by a stretch of five birdies on the final six holes — including one on the 18th.

"Jerry got going great on the back," Crenshaw said. "We were able to put something together, but it was tough out there."

The other five teams at 5 under were Tom Jenkins/Mark O'Meara, Corey Pavin/Duffy Waldorf, Billy Andrade/Joe Durant, Olin Browne/Steve Pate and Paul Goydos/Kevin Sutherland.

Allen Doyle and Hubert Green won the Legends Division for players 65 and older, shooting a 5-under par in a rain-shortened nine holes.