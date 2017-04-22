Ibrahimovic future in doubt after 'significant' knee injury

MANCHESTER, England — Zlatan Ibrahimovic could have played his last game for Manchester United.

The English Premier League club announced on Saturday that Ibrahimovic sustained "significant knee ligament damage" on Thursday in the Europa League quarterfinal victory over Anderlecht.

United didn't put a timeframe on the Swedish striker's recovery.

The 35-year-old Ibrahimovic had been offered a new contract for next season that was yet to be accepted.

Defender Marcos Rojo is also facing a lengthy layoff with knee ligament damage.