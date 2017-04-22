Man working on NFL draft stage falls, is injured

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a man working on the stage for next week's NFL draft in Philadelphia was injured when he fell 30 feet from the roof.

Philadelphia police say the 27-year-old man fell around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. His injuries were not disclosed.

The three-day event is being held in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The draft's first round begins on Thursday. It concludes on Saturday.