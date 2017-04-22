McGinn scores double-OT winner as Crunch beat IceCaps 4-3 in Game 2

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Tye McGinn scored midway through the second overtime period to lift the Syracuse Crunch to a 4-3 victory over the St. John's IceCaps on Saturday in Game 2 of their American Hockey League playoff series.

Matt Taormina had a goal and two assists for Syracuse, which evened the best-of-five, first-round series at a game apiece. Slater Koekkoek and Cory Conacher also scored.

Charles Hudon, Jacob de la Rose and Stefan Matteau, with a goal and an assist, provided the offence for the IceCaps.

Crunch goaltender Mike McKenna made 38 saves. St. John's Charlie Lindgren stopped 46 shots.