OHL Roundup: Schmalz scores in OT, Attack win Game 2 to even series

ERIE, Pa. — Matt Schmalz scored 4:22 into overtime as the Owen Sound Attack rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Erie Otters on Saturday to tie their Ontario Hockey League playoff series at a game apiece.

Kevin Hancock, shorthanded, and Maksim Sushko had consecutive goals in the second and third period, respectively, to tie the game and reverse Owen Sound's 3-1 deficit.

Nick Suzuki had the other goal for the Attack in the first period.

Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist apiece for the Otters, which won Game 1 Friday. Warren Foegele also scored.

Attack goaltender Michael McNiven stopped 33 shots. Erie's Joseph Murdaca had 33 saves.

Owen Sound hosts Game 3 of the Western Conference final on Monday.

---

STEELHEADS 3 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Matthew Mancina stopped all 24 shots his way as Mississauga blanked the Petes for a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Jacob Moverare, Owen Tippett and Spencer Watson, into an empty net, scored for the Steelheads, who host Game 3 on Monday.

Dylan Wells stopped 49 shots in the losing effort.