Own goal gives Revolution 2-2 draw with DC United

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Revolution took advantage of an own goal early in the second half to earn a 2-2 draw with D.C. United on Saturday night.

D.C. conceded a corner kick in the 48th minute and Kelyn Rowe got two attempts. D.C. cleared the first one beyond the end line but on the second Antonio Mlinar Delamea put his head on the ball, directing it into defender Sean Franklin and deflecting past keeper Bill Hamid.

New England (2-3-3) opened the scoring in the fifth minute. Kei Kamara had a perfect cross to Lee Nguyen, who headed the ball down toward Hamid's feet, just squeezing it inside the post for his fourth goal.