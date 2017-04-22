Possible hand-ball gives Villarreal win over Leganes

BARCELONA, Spain — Cedric Bakambu scored twice, including the stoppage-time winner apparently with his hand, to ensure Villarreal beat Leganes 2-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday.

The home victory strengthened Villarreal's hold on fifth place, which will earn a Europa League berth for next season.

The result also left Leganes winless in seven matches and clinging to the final spot above the relegation zone.

"He scored with his hand," Leganes goalkeeper Iago Herrerin said. "We are fighting for our lives. It was impossible not to see it."

Villarreal dominated but needed Bakambu to slot home the opener in the 68th.

Leganes was close to grabbing a late draw when Miguel Guerrero struck in the 90th, but Bakambu appeared to use his hand to redirect Jonathan Dos Santos' cross into the net two minutes later.

Leganes remained five points from danger with five rounds left.

MALAGA 2, VALENCIA 0

Sandro Ramirez continued his good scoring form, ensuring a third win in four rounds to completely dispel any relegation fears for Malaga. The former Barcelona forward has scored in all three of those victories.

Ramirez blasted in his own rebound from a free kick just minutes after Jose "Recio" Garcia headed the hosts in front in the 36th.