QMJHL Roundup: Barre-Boulet leads Armada in Game 2 win over Islanders

CHARLOTTETOWN — Alex Barre-Boulet scored two late goals to tie the game, then helped set up Morgan Adams-Moisan's winner with under a minute to play as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Charlottetown Islanders 5-4 on Saturday in Game 2 of their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Tobie-Paquette-Bisson and Pierr-Luc Dubois also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand, which evened the best-of-seven semifinal series at a game apiece.

Daniel Sprong had two goals and an assist to lead the Islanders and Kameron Kielly and Pierre-Olivier Joseph also scored.

Armada goaltender Samuel Montembeault made 15 saves for the win. Charlottetown's Mark Grametbauer stopped 30 shots in defeat.

Blainville-Boisbriand hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 SEA DOGS 2 (2OT)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nicolas Roy scored 5:12 into double-overtime and Julio Billia stopped 52 shots as Chicoutimi reversed a two-goal deficit to beat the Sea Dogs in Game 2, evening their playoff series 1-1.

Joey Ratelle scored two power-play goals for the Sagueneens to tie the game. Chicoutimi hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

Julien Gauthier and Matthew Highmore scored in the first period for Saint John. Callum Booth made 51 saves.