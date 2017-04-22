Sasnovich gives Belarus lead over Swiss in Fed Cup semi

MINSK, Belarus — Aliaksandra Sasnovich upset Viktorija Golubic to give Belarus a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in their Fed Cup semifinal on Saturday.

Sasnovich's aggressive style, with 36 winners to Golubic's 22, helped give her the edge in an almost three-hour battle which ended 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 to the Belarusian.

With former top-ranked Victoria Azarenka taking a break to raise her first child, No. 96 Sasnovich is the only member of the Belarus team ranked in the top 100. Golubic is 54th.