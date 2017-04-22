Saturday's Games
Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
First Round
St. Louis at Minnesota
(Blues lead series 3-1)
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
(Rangers lead series 3-2)
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
(Oilers lead series 3-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
First Round (Best-of-Five)
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
(Bears lead series 1-0)
Syracuse at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.
(IceCaps lead series 1-0)
Toronto at Albany, 5 p.m.
(Devils lead series 1-0)
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
(Reign lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Toronto at Milwaukee
(Bucks lead series 2-1)
Washington at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
(Wizards lead series 2-0)
San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.
(Spurs lead series 2-1)
Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
(Warriors lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1)
Seattle (Miranda 1-1) at Oakland (Cotton 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Morton 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Wright 1-1) at Baltimore (Aquino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2) at Texas (Griffin 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (Lawrence 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-0)
Washington (Gonzalez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Garcia 0-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 1-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Moore 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Straily 1-1) at San Diego (Weaver 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
---
MLS
Montreal 3 Philadelphia 3 - tie
San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
---