Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

First Round

St. Louis at Minnesota

(Blues lead series 3-1)

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

(Rangers lead series 3-2)

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

(Oilers lead series 3-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round (Best-of-Five)

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

(Bears lead series 1-0)

Syracuse at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

(IceCaps lead series 1-0)

Toronto at Albany, 5 p.m.

(Devils lead series 1-0)

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

(Reign lead series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Toronto at Milwaukee

(Bucks lead series 2-1)

Washington at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

(Wizards lead series 2-0)

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

(Spurs lead series 2-1)

Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

(Warriors lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit (Boyd 2-1) at Minnesota (Mejia 0-1)

Seattle (Miranda 1-1) at Oakland (Cotton 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Wright 1-1) at Baltimore (Aquino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Shields 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2) at Texas (Griffin 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Lawrence 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 2-0) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-0)

Washington (Gonzalez 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Garcia 0-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 1-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 1-1) at Arizona (Ray 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Straily 1-1) at San Diego (Weaver 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

---

MLS

Montreal 3 Philadelphia 3 - tie

San Jose at Houston, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 4 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

---

