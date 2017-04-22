Spurs centre Dedmon out sick for Game 4 vs. Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The San Antonio Spurs will be without starting centre Dewayne Dedmon in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies because of an illness.

The Spurs announced Dedmon would miss the game Saturday afternoon, more than two hours before tipoff.

Dedmon not only has started all three games of this first-round playoff series, he also started 37 of the 76 games he played. He averaged 1.3 points per game this post-season after averaging 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds during the regular season.

The Spurs, with a 2-1 series lead, have a veteran option at centre . Pau Gasol started 39 of the 64 games he played, and that would set up a brother on brother tipoff against Grizzlies centre Marc Gasol.

