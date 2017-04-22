Sports

Swansea stops rot by beating Stoke but still in drop zone

Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri, left, and Swansea City's Leon Britton battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, England, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Geoff Caddick/PA via AP)

Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri, left, and Swansea City's Leon Britton battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, England, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (Geoff Caddick/PA via AP)

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea ended a six-game winless run by beating Stoke 2-0 but the team remains in the English Premier League relegation zone.

Fernando Llorente's 10th-minute header and a deflected Tom Carroll strike with 20 minutes remaining lifted some of the gloom around Liberty Stadium.

Just before Swansea extended its lead, Stoke missed a chance to equalize when Marko Arnautovic sent his penalty high over the crossbar.

Swansea remains two points from safety after Hull also beat Watford 2-0.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular