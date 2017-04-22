Swansea stops rot by beating Stoke but still in drop zone

SWANSEA, Wales — Swansea ended a six-game winless run by beating Stoke 2-0 but the team remains in the English Premier League relegation zone.

Fernando Llorente's 10th-minute header and a deflected Tom Carroll strike with 20 minutes remaining lifted some of the gloom around Liberty Stadium.

Just before Swansea extended its lead, Stoke missed a chance to equalize when Marko Arnautovic sent his penalty high over the crossbar.