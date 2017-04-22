Torres scores MLS-leading 7th goal, Dynamo beat Earthquakes

HOUSTON — Erick Torres scored his MLS-leading seventh goal of the season and the Houston Dynamo beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 on Saturday.

Torres opened the scoring in the ninth minute, converting from the penalty spot after Fatai Alashe conceded a penalty against Alex Lima. Alberth Elis tapped in a corner kick — Houston's first of the match — by Eric Alexander in the 72nd. Elis, a 21-year old designated player, has three goals in seven career MLS games.

It was the third game in eight days for San Jose (2-3-3), which is winless in its last six after opening the season with back-to-back victories.

Joe Willis had two saves for his first shutout this season. It was his second consecutive start after Tyler Deric started the first five matches for the Dynamo (4-2-1).